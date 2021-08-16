Despite their overall struggles during the 2021 MLB season, the Kansas City Royals had been playing well at home, going 28-25 at Kauffman Stadium before beginning a 10-game homestand. However, they've lost five of the first six contests during the stretch, including each of the last four. The Royals will attempt to halt the skid when they host the Houston Astros on Monday for the opener of a four-game series. Should you expect Kansas City to break out of its slump, or is there value on Houston to extend the slide and bring a return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Monday from Caesars Sportsbook list the Astros as -153 favorites (risk $153 to win $100) on the money line. Other MLB lines of note include the San Diego Padres at -125 against the Colorado Rockies and the Oakland Athletics as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Chicago White Sox. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, is 158-132 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 20 weeks in the 2021 season, returning over $200. It also had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for Monday's MLB schedule and posted its best bets. Parlaying these four MLB picks will pay 15-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Monday, Aug. 16

The model likes the Minnesota Twins at -125 on the money line against the Cleveland Indians. After losing the opener of its nine-game homestand, Minnesota has won four of five contests. The Twins are coming off back-to-back victories over American League East-leading Tampa Bay in which they outscored the Rays 17-4. Minnesota squandered a four-run lead on Sunday but came away with a 5-4 victory on Jorge Polanco's walk-off sacrifice fly.

Polanco is on his way to eclipse the career highs of 22 home runs and 79 RBIs he set in 2019 as he leads Minnesota with 21 homers and 63 runs batted in. Max Kepler recorded two of Minnesota's four hits and has scored three runs in each of his last two contests. The Twins flexed their muscles in Saturday's 12-0 triumph, belting four homers during a 16-hit attack in which six different players recorded multi-hit performances.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Monday

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including one on a surprising underdog. You can see its best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Monday for a 15-1 return? And which home team is a must-fade? Visit SportsLine now to see Monday's MLB picks, all from the projection model that's 158-132 in 2021, and find out.