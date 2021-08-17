The Atlanta Braves have surged to the top of the National League East standings thanks to a terrific run this month. Since Aug. 3, Atlanta has gone 11-2 to move 1 ½ games ahead of Philadelphia in the division. The Braves have won the first four contests of their nine-game road trip and look to extend the streak when they visit the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Should you expect Atlanta to post a fifth consecutive victory, or is there value on Miami to bounce back from a series-opening loss and bring a return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Tuesday from Caesars Sportsbook list the Braves as -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line. Other MLB lines of note include the Detroit Tigers at -130 against the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Chicago White Sox. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model likes the Athletics at -111 on the money line against the White Sox. Oakland has missed out on an opportunity to pull closer to first-place Houston in the American League West, losing back-to-back contests while the Astros also have dropped their last two.

But the Athletics have their ace on the mound Tuesday as Chris Bassitt vies for his 13th victory in 14 decisions. The 32-year-old right-hander has been superb over his last three starts, allowing a total of one run over 20 innings while notching two wins.

Bassitt is coming off a victory at Cleveland on Thursday in which he scattered three hits and registered six strikeouts over six innings. An All-Star this year for the first time in his career, he has yet to lose on the road in 2021, going 8-0 with a 3.47 ERA in 14 outings. Bassitt last faced the White Sox in 2019, when he gave up eight hits and fanned 13 batters over 13 frames in two starts -- both victories.

