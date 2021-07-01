After a downward spiral during which they lost eight of 10 contests, the St. Louis Cardinals righted the ship by sweeping a three-game series against worst team in Major League Baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Colorado Rockies followed a similar formula, winning all three of their meetings with Pittsburgh after having lost six of their previous seven games. Something will have to give on Thursday, as St. Louis visits Colorado for the opener of their four-game series. Should you expect the Rockies to improve to 4-0 on their seven-game homestand, or is there value on the Cardinals to end their three-game road losing streak and bring a positive return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds today from William Hill Sportsbook list the Cardinals at -125 (risk $125 to win $100) against the Rockies. Other MLB lines today of note include the Los Angeles Dodgers at -140 against the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at -125 versus the Miami Marlins. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others on the Thursday MLB slate, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated moneyline and run-line picks. It is off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 107-81 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 13 weeks, returning almost $1,000. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for Thursday's MLB schedule and posted its best bets. Parlaying these four MLB picks today will pay over 13-1. Head to SportsLine now to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Thursday, July 1

The model likes the Atlanta Braves at +147 on the money line against New York Mets. After squandering a late three-run lead and dropping a 4-3 decision in Tuesday's series opener, the Braves took out their frustrations on New York's pitching staff the following night. Atlanta pounded out 20 hits - eight for extra bases, including four home runs - as it rolled to a 20-2 victory. Ozzie Albies came up with the best performance of his major-league tenure, going 5-for-6 with two long balls, seven RBI and four runs scored, while Ronald Acuna Jr. extended his franchise record with his 23rd career leadoff homer.

The Braves likely won't get anywhere close to those offensive totals on Thursday, but they enter with some optimism as New York ace Jacob deGrom proved to be human in his last outing. The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who lowered his league-leading ERA to 0.50 by tossing five scoreless innings against Atlanta on June 21, yielded two runs while registering a season-low five strikeouts over six frames in a no-decision versus Philadelphia on Saturday. DeGrom fell six outs shy of eclipsing R.A. Dickey's team record of 32 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings as he surrendered more than one earned run for the first time in 13 starts this season.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including one on a surprising underdog. You can see its July 1 MLB best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Thursday for a return of more than 13-1? And which underdog is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Thursday's MLB picks, all from the projection model that's off to a sizzling start in 2021, and find out.