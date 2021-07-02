The Subway Series resumes on Friday when the New York Yankees host the New York Mets in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (41-39) sit in fourth place in the AL East, nine games behind the division-leading Red Sox. Meanwhile, the Mets (41-36) own a two-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -135 money line favorites in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Mets are +125 underdogs.

The New York rivalry is one of 15 on the MLB schedule on Friday. Other matchups include the last two World Series champions -- the Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers -- meeting at Nationals Park and the A's hosting the Red Sox in a battle of two of the American League's top teams. Before making any Mets vs. Yankees or any MLB picks for Friday, you need to see the latest predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It's off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 107-81 on top-rated MLB picks through 13 weeks, returning almost $1,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the Friday MLB schedule and posted its best bets. Successfully parlaying these four MLB picks today will pay 18-1. Head to SportsLine now to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Friday, July 2

One of the MLB picks the model likes is the Pirates (+110) to beat the Brewers (7:05 p.m. ET). These teams sit at opposite ends of the NL Central. Milwaukee (49-33) has a 6.5-game lead over the second place Cubs, while Pittsburgh (29-51) is 19 games back. On Thursday, the Brewers beat the Pirates to extend their winning streak to nine games.

However, Milwaukee's Friday starter, Adrian Houser, has struggled recently. In fact, Houser has given up nine earned runs on 14 hits in 11 innings in hist last two starts. In addition, he has had no success against Pittsburgh in his career. In five career starts against the Pirates, Houser is 0-3 with a 5.19 ERA.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Friday, July 2

The model has locked in three other Friday MLB best bets, including a play on an even bigger National League underdog. You can see its best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a shot at a return of 18-1? And which National League underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Friday's MLB picks, all from the projection model that is off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.