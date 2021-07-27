Despite their current swoon, the Chicago White Sox still own the largest division lead in the major leagues as they are 8.5 games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central. Chicago has lost four of its last five contests after dropping a 4-3 decision at Kansas City in the opener of their four-game series. The White Sox hope to return to their winning ways Tuesday as they visit the Royals, who are riding a season-high six-game winning streak. Should you expect Chicago to even the set, or is there value on Kansas City to continue its run and bring a return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Tuesday from William Hill Sportsbook list the White Sox at -145 (risk $145 to win $100) against the Royals. Other MLB lines of note include the Los Angeles Angels at -135 against the Colorado Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies at -121 versus the Washington Nationals. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, is a profitable 132-109 on top-rated MLB moneyline picks through 17 weeks in the 2021 season. It also had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday

The model likes the St. Louis Cardinals at -111 on the money line against the Cleveland Indians. St. Louis split a two-game home series versus Cleveland last month, with the victory coming behind a strong pitching effort from Adam Wainwright. The 39-year-old right-hander worked seven innings in the triumph, limiting the Indians to two runs and three hits while registering six strikeouts. Wainwright did not issue a walk in that contest and also didn't hand out any free passes in his most recent outing, a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday.

Wainwright (7-6, 3.56 ERA) deserved a better fate in that contest, as he gave up just one run and six hits while fanning five batters over seven frames. The two-time 20-game winner has won both of his career starts against Cleveland, permitting four runs and seven hits over 16 innings with 15 strikeouts and only two walks. Tyler O'Neill, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Cardinals' 10-6 win at Cincinnati on Sunday, recorded four hits -- two blasts -- in seven at-bats in last month's set versus the Indians with three RBIs and four runs scored.

