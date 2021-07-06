There has been no bigger individual storyline this Major League Baseball season than Los Angeles Angels dual-threat star Shohei Ohtani, the -180 favorite at William Hill Sportsbook to win American League MVP. Ohtani has become the first player in history to be picked as an All-Star as both a pitcher and position player. The Japanese sensation will take the mound Tuesday night against the visiting Boston Red Sox and also should hit for himself as Manager Joe Maddon usually allows that. It's a 9:38 p.m. ET first pitch from Anaheim.

Ohtani could have his hands full against a loaded Boston lineup with the Sox pulling away in the AL East Division. Three Red Sox position players were named to the AL All-Star team: designated hitter JD Martinez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers. The latest MLB odds for Monday from William Hill Sportsbook list both Boston and Los Angeles at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Angels odds.

Other MLB lines of note include a low total of 6.5 runs when the Milwaukee Brewers visit Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets; the Los Angeles Dodgers at -130 at the Miami Marlins; and the Seattle Mariners as +135 home underdogs vs. the New York Yankees.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 113-87 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 14 weeks, returning almost $900.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, July 6

One of the model's top MLB picks for Tuesday: The Red Sox (-105) beat the Angels. Despite Ohtani's eye-popping numbers at the plate, he's yet to solve Boston's Nathan Eovaldi. He is 0-for-6 career against him. The 31-year-old Eovaldi has become the ace of the Red Sox with a 9-4 record, 3.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 97.2 innings.

The big right-hander leads the AL in allowing just 0.37 home runs per nine innings and has a 2.28 ERA in his past eight starts. He was named to the All-Star team for the first time. No member of the Angels has homered career off Eovaldi, who allowed four runs over five innings in a no-decision vs. the Angels on May 16.

Boston has been one of the best teams to back on the money line all season, returning over $1,800 for $100 bettors. The Angels, meanwhile, have are -$359 for money-line bettors this season.

