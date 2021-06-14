The Chicago Cubs share the top spot in the National League Central thanks to a positive surge of late. After losing four of the first five contests of a seven-game road trip, Chicago posted back-to-back victories on the road against the San Diego Padres and proceeded to sweep a three-game home series against against the St. Louis Cardinals to pull even with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the division. The Cubs are now listed at +3500 in the latest 2021 MLB World Series odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Cubs attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the NL East-leading New York Mets on Monday for the opener of a four-game set.

Other MLB lines of note include the Kansas City Royals at -140 against the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays listed as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Chicago White Sox.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks.

Top MLB picks for Monday, June 14

The model likes the Washington Nationals at -121 on the money line against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Washington began its 11-game homestand by splitting a four-game set against San Francisco, but it deserved a better fate after the performance it received from its pitching staff. The Nationals allowed a total of three runs in the series and posted a pair of shutouts, including a 5-0 triumph on Sunday. Joe Ross scattered five hits over eight innings before Sam Clay worked a perfect ninth to secure Washington's sixth shutout of the season.

Kyle Schwarber was the offensive star on Sunday, leading off the first inning with a home run and belting a three-run shot in the second to become the sixth player in franchise history to go deep in each of the first two frames of a game. As a result of that performance, Schwarber took over the team lead in both home runs (12) and RBI (31). Josh Harrison is swinging a hot bat for the Nationals, as he has gone 6-for-8 over his last three contests following Sunday's four-hit effort.

