The Tampa Bay Rays got off to a fast start against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, scoring twice in the first inning as they attempted to post their 17th victory in 18 games and increase their lead in the American League East. But they were unable to maintain the advantage and fell in 11 innings, their second loss since May 12. Tampa Bay looks to get back in the win column when it visits division rival New York on Wednesday for the third contest of their four-game series. Should you expect the Rays to bounce back from the rare defeat, or is there value in the Yankees to triumph again and bring a return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Wednesday from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list the Yankees at -130 (risk $130 to win $100) against the Rays. Other MLB lines of note include the Houston Astros at -140 against the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers listed as slight money-line favorites (-115) versus the Colorado Rockies. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 71-52 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through nine weeks, returning over $800. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, June 2

The model likes the Los Angeles Dodgers at -219 on the money line against the St. Louis Cardinals. Los Angeles battled back from an early deficit on Tuesday but yielded a run in the ninth inning and dropped a 3-2 decision. After delivering a pinch-hit RBI single in the Dodgers' series-opening victory, Matt Beaty returned to the starting lineup Tuesday and continued to produce. With Los Angeles trailing 2-0 in the seventh inning, Beaty belted an 0-1 pitch over the right-field wall with one on and one out to tie the contest. The blast gave the 28-year-old 25 RBIs, making him the fifth member of the Dodgers to reach the mark this year.

Los Angeles will have an edge on the mound as Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.66 ERA) has been superb over his last three starts. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up only two earned runs over 20 innings while picking up two victories in that span. Buehler has worked at least six innings in each of his 10 outings this season while allowing more than two runs on only two occasions.

