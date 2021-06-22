The NL West Division rival Los Angeles Dodgers (44-28) and San Diego Padres (43-32) might be the two most talented teams in Major League Baseball, and they simply don't like each other much. It's a shame they can't meet in the World Series. They have played eight times this season, and each game has had a playoff feel. San Diego won Game 1 of a three-game set at Petco Park on Monday night and looks to, at worst, clinch the series win Tuesday in a late-night start (10 p.m. ET) between former Cy Young Award-winning left-handers in Blake Snell of San Diego and Clayton Kershaw of Los Angeles.



San Diego was a 6-2 winner in the opener Monday before a sellout crowd (there will be another Tuesday) and is riding a National League-best five-game winning streak -- no other NL team has won more than two straight games. The Padres improved to 5-3 this season against the Dodgers. However, the latest MLB odds for Tuesday from William Hill Sportsbook list Los Angeles at -111 (risk $111 to win $100) on the money line against San Diego in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, June 22

The model likes the Los Angeles Dodgers at -111 on the money line against the San Diego Padres. For starters, the Dodgers will get one of their big bats back in the lineup in Max Muncy. The first baseman has been out since June 11 with an oblique injury but will be activated ahead of Tuesday's game. He's hitting .264 with 14 home runs and 33 RBIs in 60 games -- already more homers and RBIs than he had in the entirety of the shortened 60-game 2020 season.

In addition, Tuesday's Dodgers starting pitcher is the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Kershaw. The southpaw and future Hall of Famer has been a Padres killer in his career. He is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA vs. San Diego this year and 22-8 with a 2.04 ERA in 42 career starts against the Padres. As it is, the Dodgers rarely lose back-to-back games as they are 66-31 in their past 97 games following a loss. Los Angeles is also 58-24 in its past 82 as a road favorite.

