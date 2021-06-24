The Washington Nationals had a rough first nine weeks of the 2021 MLB season, posting a 24-33 record while occupying last place in the National League East. They've reversed their fortunes since June 8, however, as they've gone 11-3 and moved up to second in the division, while climbing up to +6000 in the latest 2021 World Series odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Nationals hope to continue their surge and register their fifth straight victory when they visit the Miami Marlins on Thursday for the opener of a four-game series.

The latest Thursday MLB odds from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list the Nationals at -111 (risk $111 to win $100) against the Marlins. Other MLB lines of note include the St. Louis Cardinals at -153 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Boston Red Sox. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others in the evening, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It is off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 100-74 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks, returning over $1,200.

The model likes the Toronto Blue Jays at -177 on the money line against the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto enters with a four-game winning streak that has followed a string of five consecutive losses. The Blue Jays took the final two contests of a three-game series at Baltimore last weekend after dropping the opener before sweeping a two-game set at Miami. Toronto's pitching staff dominated the Marlins' weak offense, limiting the club to two runs and eight hits in the series.

Held to one run in Friday's series-opening loss to the Orioles, Toronto produced 17 runs over the next two contests. The top of the lineup came up huge in Saturday's 10-7 triumph, as Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. combined for three homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored.

Bichette, who is second on the team with 48 RBIs, delivered a pair of run-scoring singles in the Blue Jays' 7-4 victory in the finale and plated a run while recording his second two-hit performance in three games in Toronto's 3-1 win at Miami on Wednesday.

