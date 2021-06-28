The Chicago Cubs (42-36) are on one of their longest and most challenging road trips of the season and they are 1-3 on it thus far, totaling just nine runs. The trip continues Monday night with a visit to the NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers (45-33). They are the top two teams in the division, although going in different directions as Milwaukee is on a five-game winning streak to take a three-game division lead. It's an 8:10 p.m. ET first pitch from American Family Field.



Milwaukee's winning streak is the longest active in the major leagues and the team is looking to go a season-high 13 games over .500. The latest MLB odds for Monday from William Hill Sportsbook list Milwaukee at -140 (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line against Chicago in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds. Other MLB lines of note include the Los Angeles Angels at +147 against the New York Yankees; the Detroit Tigers at +147 vs. the Cleveland Indians; and the St. Louis Cardinals priced -160 over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The model simulated every game on Monday's schedule 10,000 times and landed on Milwaukee (-140) beating Chicago (+130) at 8:10 p.m. ET. National League Cy Young candidate, Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.11 ERA), takes the mound and the Brewers are 10-4 in his 14 starts, with opponents hitting a scant .134 off Peralta this season. The right-hander has a 1.29 ERA in his last eight starts and 1.80 ERA in three 2021 starts vs. Chicago, who may be without Anthony Rizzo (back) who is questionable. The Brewers are 10-2 in their last 12 games as home favorites.

The Cubs enter Monday's game losers of three straight and have just a 4-9 record over their last 13 games. The team has struggled to put runs on the board during this stretch as Chicago has scored four or fewer runs in 12 of its last 13 contests. That's a bad recipe against a Brewers squad that's averaging 5.6 runs per game during their five-game winning streak. The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound but he's been battered by Milwaukee and has allowed a .306 batting average versus current Brewers players.

