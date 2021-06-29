The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays find themselves on the upswing as they open a three-game series on Tuesday. Seattle has won 10 of 13 and is just 5.5 games behind the second-place Oakland Athletics in the American League West. Toronto has won seven of eight and has moved into third place in the AL East, just ahead of the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays have put up runs this season and have the second-best run differential in the division at plus-65. The Mariners, meanwhile, have averaged over four runs per game in their last five.

The latest MLB odds for Tuesday from William Hill Sportsbook list the Blue Jays at -195 (risk $195 to win $100) against the Mariners. Other MLB lines today of note include the Los Angeles Dodgers at -145 against the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees as moneyline favorites (-153) versus the Los Angeles Angels. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others in the evening, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It is off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 100-74 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks, returning over $1,200. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the MLB schedule today and posted its best bets. Parlaying these four MLB picks today will pay 17-1. Head to SportsLine now to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday

The model likes the Milwaukee Brewers at -195 on the money line against the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee is riding a six-game winning streak, which has allowed the Brewers to surge ahead of Chicago in the National League Central Division. Milwaukee pitching has posted a pair of shutouts in that span, including a 5-0 victory on Sunday over the Colorado Rockies. The Brewers are ninth in MLB and sixth in the National League with a 3.61 team ERA, while the Cubs are 11th and seventh, respectively, at 3.61.

Milwaukee has had the upper hand this season, winning seven of the first 10 games. The Brewers will send right-hander and staff ace Brandon Woodruff (6-3, 1.89 ERA) to the mound against right-hander Zach Davies (5-4, 4.31 ERA) on Tuesday. Davies, a former Brewer, is coming off one of his finest outings of his career. He pitched six no-hit innings on Thursday in the Cubs' 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davies combined with three other pitchers for the seventh MLB no-hitter of the season.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets today, including two on underdogs. You can see the model's MLB best bets for June 29 only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Tuesday for a 17-1 return? And which home team is a must-fade? Visit SportsLine now to see Tuesday's MLB picks, all from the projection model that's off to a sizzling start in 2021, and find out.