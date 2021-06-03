Division leaders in the National League collide when the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants open a four-game series on Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Giants (34-21) have the best record in baseball and have a one-game lead over the Padres in the NL West. The Cubs (32-23) have won three in a row and own a 1½-game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central. The Giants are -125 (risk $125 to win $100) money-line favorites in the latest MLB odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Cubs are +115 underdogs.

That game is the marquee matchup of 12 games on Thursday's MLB schedule. Other matchups include the Astros (-121) looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Red Sox and Yu Darvish and the Padres (-172) taking on the Mets. Before making any MLB picks on those games or others in the evening, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 71-52 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through nine weeks, returning over $800. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest MLB lines for Thursday and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay over 16-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Thursday, June 3

One of the model's top MLB picks is the Mariners (+143) beat the Angels (9:38 p.m. ET). Seattle (28-29) has dropped two straight games and sits in third place in the AL West, 4½ games behind Oakland. Meanwhile Los Angeles (25-30) is in fourth in the division, 6½ games behind the A's.

On Thursday Justus Sheffield (4-4, 4.96 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners. Though he has been inconsistent this season, his best start of the year came against the Angels on May 2, when he threw six shutout innings of two-hit ball. Seattle won the game, 2-0.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Thursday, June 3

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including one on a surprising underdog in the National League. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Thursday for a shot at a big return of over 16-1? And which surprising underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Thursday's top MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021.