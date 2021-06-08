The Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to repeat as world champions and have been among the best teams at home, where they've won 19 of their 29 contests. They've been mediocre on the road, however, going 15-15 while losing three of their last four. The Dodgers look to get over the .500 mark away from home when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for the opener of a three-game series. Should you expect Los Angeles to prevent a three-game road losing streak, or is there value in Pittsburgh to bring a return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Tuesday from William Hill Sportsbook list the Dodgers at -177 (risk $177 to win $100) against the Pirates. Other MLB lines of note include the San Francisco Giants at -140 against the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees listed as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Minnesota Twins. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 79-62 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning well over $600. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest MLB lines for Tuesday and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay almost 13-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, June 8

The model likes the Dodgers at -177 on the money line against the Pirates. Los Angeles currently sits in third place in the National League West after losing six of its last nine contests. It has a perfect opportunity to get back on track as it faces a Pittsburgh team that is last in the NL Central and has gone just 13-16 at home, despite its recent success there. Max Muncy, who leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and is tied for second on the club with 30 RBIs, is due to break out after going 0-for-10 over his first four games this month.

Chris Taylor tops Los Angeles with 31 RBIs and has been swinging a hot bat, going 7-for-18 and driving in seven runs during a five-game hitting streak before an 0-for-4 performance against Atlanta on Sunday. Mookie Betts has been heating up at the plate, as he has gone 8-for-23 while hitting safely in five of his last six games. Albert Pujols is 11-for-48 in 16 contests since signing with the Dodgers in mid-May, but four of those hits have been homers and he's recorded 12 RBIs after collecting the same amount in 24 contests with the Los Angeles Angels prior to being released.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Tuesday, June 8

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including one on a surprising underdog. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Tuesday for a shot at a big return of nearly 13-1? And which surprising underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Tuesday's top MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021.