The Los Angeles Angels have improved their play of late, winning seven of their last 10 games. Part of Los Angeles' recent success can be credited to its offense, which has produced at least eight runs in each of its last three victories. The Angels hope to keep rolling and complete a three-game sweep when they host the struggling Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Should you expect Los Angeles to continue its offensive surge, or is there value in Kansas City to end its four-game slide and bring a return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Wednesday from William Hill Sportsbook list the Angels at -145 (risk $145 to win $100) against the Royals. Other MLB lines of note include the Boston Red Sox at -135 against the Houston Astros and the Cincinnati Reds listed as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 79-62 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning well over $600.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, June 9

The model likes the New York Mets at -130 on the money line against the Baltimore Orioles. After concluding its four-game series at San Diego with a pair of victories, New York scored twice in the first inning of Tuesday's opener at Baltimore but recorded only two hits the rest of the way en route to a 10-3 defeat. Pete Alonso notched two of the Mets' four hits in the loss, both of which were home runs. Since returning from a hand injury, the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year has hit safely in seven of his eight contests, going 10-for-30 with three homers and nine RBIs.

Despite missing nearly two weeks, Alonso is New York's offensive leader with nine home runs and 28 RBIs. Dominic Smith has been one of the Mets' top performers at the plate of late. In his last nine contests, the 25-year-old has registered 10 hits in 28 at-bats, belting two homers and driving in five runs.

