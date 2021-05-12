Brandon Woodruff attempts to bounce back from his first loss of the 2021 MLB season when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at American Family Field. Woodruff gave up just one run and two hits while registering 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings at Philadelphia on Thursday, but received no support in a 2-0 defeat. The 28-year-old has allowed fewer than three runs while working at least six frames in each of his last six starts. Should you expect another strong effort from Woodruff on Wednesday, or is there value in the Cardinals getting to the right-hander and bringing a return on the money line?

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, May 12

One of the MLB picks the model loves for Wednesday: the model is high on the Chicago White Sox (-140) to beat the Minnesota Twins. Chicago is riding a four-game winning streak after erasing a three-run deficit en route to a 9-3 victory in Tuesday's series opener. Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu each homered while combining to go 3-for-7 with five RBIs and four runs scored in the triumph. Abreu has driven in five runs while posting back-to-back multi-hit performances and has recorded nine RBIs over his last six contests.

Tim Anderson added two hits and an RBI on Tuesday and enters with a six-game hitting streak. The 2019 American League batting champion has enjoyed success against Minnesota starter J.A. Happ during his career, going 9-for-16 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. In 63 career games against the Twins, Anderson is hitting .320 with eight homers and 26 RBIs - his third-highest total versus any team.

