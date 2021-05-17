The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series Monday night as part of a slightly abbreviated early-week slate. Taijuan Walker is scheduled to take the mound for New York, with Max Fried slated to throw for the Braves. The Mets were swept in a three-game road set against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, while the Braves won two of three at Milwaukee. Still, the Mets lead the NL East at two games over .500, with the other four teams all within three games. Atlanta is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while the Mets are at +135 in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds at William Hill Sportsbook. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The model likes the White Sox (-105) to win a pitching rematch from their 13-8 win against the Twins (+196) last week. Chicago's Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to face J.A. Happ of Minnesota. Happ was pounded for nine runs in just 3.1 innings in the last matchup, and Minnesota is terrible at Target Field, going just 7-13. Chicago also has lost just twice to left-handed starters since the start of last season and is 10-7 on the road in 2021.

Chicago swept the three-game series last week at home, outscoring Minnesota 26–13 and winning all three games by at least two runs. The Twins have won just one of the past seven meetings. The White Sox are on a 16-6 run after starting 8-9 and are scoring more than five runs per game behind Yermin Mercedes (.358 batting average) and Jose Abreu (33 RBIs). Their plus-1.6 run differential leads MLB, while Minnesota is being outscored by half a run per contest.

