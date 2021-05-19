Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty looks to go 8-0 when he takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Busch Stadium. Flaherty (7-0, 2.47 ERA) has won all but one of his starts this season. A win on Wednesday would make him the first Cardinals pitcher to win as many games in his first nine starts since Bob Gibson in 1965. St. Louis is the -216 money-line favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Pirates odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +196 underdogs.

That is one of the marquee matchups among the 15 games on Wednesday's MLB schedule. Other games include the top two teams in the AL East -- the Red Sox and Blue Jays -- and the top two in the AL West -- the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros -- playing the second game of their three-game series. Before you lock in your MLB picks on those games or any others Wednesday night, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 52-36 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, returning over $900. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest MLB lines for Wednesday and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay more than 13-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, May 19

The model likes the Red Sox (+110) to beat the Blue Jays at 7:37 p.m. ET. Boston (25-18) leads Toronto (23-17) by a half-game in the AL East. On Tuesday, the Red Sox were shut out by the Blue Jays in an 8-0 loss.

But on Wednesday Boston arguably has the pitching edge with Garrett Richards (3-2, 3.89 ERA) facing Ross Stripling (0-2, 5.91). Richards has been pitching well as of late, going 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his last four starts. Meanwhile, Stripling has had an inconsistent start to his season and is battling to keep his spot in the rotation. In addition, Boston is 11-2 in its last 13 games when playing as the underdog.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Wednesday, May 19

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including one on a big underdog. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a shot at a big return of more than 13-1? And which surprising underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Wednesday's top MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.