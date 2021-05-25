Two division leaders collide when the Chicago White Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The White Sox (27-19) lead the AL Central by 1.5 games over Cleveland. Meanwhile, the Cardinals (26-21) top the NL Central by 1.5 games over the Cubs. On Tuesday, longtime friends and former high school teammates Jack Flaherty and Lucas Giolito will take the mound for St. Louis and Chicago, respectively. The White Sox are -135 money-line favorites in the latest White Sox vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Cardinals are +125 underdogs. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

That is one of the marquee matchups among the 15 games on Tuesday's MLB schedule. Other games include the Astros hosting the Dodgers and Corey Kluber of the Yankees making his first start since throwing a no-hitter. Before you lock in your MLB picks on those games or any others Tuesday night, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 61-44 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning well over $700. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, May 25

The model likes the Red Sox (+101) to beat the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. ET. Boston (29-19) enters Tuesday's showdown in second place in the AL East, a half-game behind the red-hot Rays. Meanwhile, Atlanta (23-24) is tied for second in the NL East, one game behind the Mets.

Boston has the pitching edge on Tuesday with Garrett Richards (4-2, 3.72 ERA) facing Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.60). Over his last five starts, Richards has been excellent, going 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA. Meanwhile, Morton has allowed 14 runs over his last four starts (16.2 innings), with Atlanta losing three of those games. In addition, the Red Sox have won six of their last seven meetings against an opponent from the National League.

