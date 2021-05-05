The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to bounce back from dropping both games of a doubleheader when they square off against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago. On Tuesday the Dodgers lost to the Cubs, 7-1 and 4-3. On Wednesday, Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers (17-14) against Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.71) and the Cubs (14-16). Los Angeles is the -160 money-line favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Cubs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Chicago as a +150 underdog.

That is the marquee matchup of 16 games on Wednesday's MLB schedule. Other games include the Yankees hosting the Astros, the Royals taking on the Indians, and the Mets and Cardinals playing a doubleheader in St. Louis. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others in the evening, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 36-28 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through four weeks, returning almost $400. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the Wednesday MLB schedule and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay over 14-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, May 5

One of the MLB picks the model loves for Wednesday: the Astros (+125) beat the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. On Tuesday New York beat Houston 7-3 in the Astros' first game at Yankee Stadium since the sign-stealing scandal became public. Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run home run.

But Houston arguably holds the pitching edge on Wednesday. The Astros start Luis Garcia (0-3, 2.70 ERA), who has been impressive despite being winless. Also, they face lefty Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.39 ERA), and Houston has been excellent against southpaws this season. The Astros rank fourth in the American League and seventh in the majors in batting average (.262) against lefties.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Wednesday, May 5

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including one on an even bigger underdog. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a shot at a big return of over 14-1? And which underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Wednesday's MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.