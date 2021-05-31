Despite injuries to several key players, the New York Mets have surged to the top of the National League East standings, where they own a 3.5-game lead. However, the team was denied a chance to extend its winning streak to five games on Sunday, as its contest against the second-place Atlanta Braves was rained out. The Mets get another opportunity on Monday as they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the opener of a three-game series. The contest is part of a four-leg Memorial Day parlay from the SportsLine Projection Model that begins at 5:10 p.m. ET and would pay almost 27-1.

The latest MLB odds for Monday from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list the Mets at -172 (risk $172 to win $100) against the Diamondbacks. Other MLB lines of note include the San Francisco Giants at -145 against the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox listed as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Houston Astros. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 71-52 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through nine weeks, returning over $800. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Top MLB picks for Monday, May 31

The model likes the Kansas City Royals at -195 on the money line against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kansas City is looking to even its home record at 13-13 after having won four of its last five contests at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals return home after posting a 6-3 victory on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game set at Minnesota. Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier each recorded two RBIs as Kansas City won its first road series since sweeping a four-gamer at Detroit from April 23-26.

The Royals racked up 11 hits in Sunday's triumph, as Edward Olivares notched two in his season debut while Whit Merrifield went 2-for-5 with an RBI. The 32-year-old Merrifield had a strong series at the plate against the Twins, recording a pair of two-hit performances while collecting four RBIs and scoring four runs. Salvador Perez also contributed in the series, going 4-for-13 with a homer and four RBIs after delivering a run-scoring single on Sunday.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Monday, May 31

