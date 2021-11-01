The 2021 World Series is in full swing, and we will have November baseball. The Houston Astros stayed alive in the Fall Classic against the Atlanta Braves with a Game 5 win on Sunday night. Atlanta still leads the series, 3-2, as it shifts back to Houston. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games.
So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.
2021 MLB playoff bracket
2021 MLB postseason schedule
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
World Series Game 1
Astros vs. Braves
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
World Series Game 2
Astros vs. Braves
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
World Series Game 3
Braves vs. Astros
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
World Series Game 4
Braves vs. Astros
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
World Series Game 5
Braves vs. Astros
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
World Series Game 6
Astros vs. Braves
8:09 p.m.
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
World Series Game 7 (if nec.)
Astros vs. Braves
8:09 p.m.
Fox
Completed rounds
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red Sox (AL)
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1
Astros vs. White Sox
FS1
ALDS Game 1
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2
Astros vs. White Sox
MLB Network
NLDS Game 1
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
ALDS Game 2
Rays vs. Red Sox
FS1
NLDS Game 1
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
NLDS Game 2
Giants vs. Brewers
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Rays
MLB Network
ALDS Game 3
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Mon., Oct. 11
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Brewers
TBS
ALDS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
NLDS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBS
|Tues., Oct. 12
ALDS Game 4
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
NLDS Game 4
Braves vs. Brewers
|ATL 6, MIL 5
TBS
NLDS Game 4
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBS
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS Game 5
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
Astros vs. Red Sox
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
Astros vs. Red Sox
Fox and FS1
NLCS Game 1
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
NLCS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Braves
TBS
ALCS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5
Red Sox vs. Astros
FS1
NLCS Game 4
Dodgers vs. Braves
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5
Dodgers vs. Braves
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6
Astros vs. Red Sox
FS1
Sat., Oct. 23
NLCS Game 6
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBS
