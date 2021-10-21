The 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs are down to four teams, and we're closing in on this year's World Series matchup. The Houston Astros are one win away from advancing to their third Fall Classic in five years after their win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday. Houston leads the series, 3-2, and will try to close out Boston in Game 6 on Friday night. On the National League side of the bracket, the Atlanta Braves lead the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday night in L.A.

The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games last weekSo what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021 MLB postseason schedule

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

