The LCS round of the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is underway. Four teams remain in the playoffs, as the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves fight for a spot in the 2021 World Series, which kicks off Oct. 26. In the ALCS, the Astros took Game 1 on Friday night, and the Red Sox will attempt to even the series on Saturday afternoon. The NLCS between the Braves and Dodgers, meanwhile, gets underway Saturday night in Atlanta.

The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games last week

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021 MLB postseason schedule

All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 HOU 5, BOS 4 8:07 p.m. Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 Astros vs. Red Sox 4:20 p.m. Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1 Braves vs. Dodgers 8:07 p.m. TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 Braves vs. Dodgers 7:37 p.m. TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 Red Sox vs. Astros 8:07 p.m. FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 Red Sox vs. Astros TBA FS1

NLCS Game 3 Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) Red Sox vs. Astros TBA FS1

NLCS Game 4 Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) Astros vs. Red Sox TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) Astros vs. Red Sox TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

