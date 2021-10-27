2021-mlb-postseason-bracket-astros.png
CBS Sports

The 2021 World Series has arrived. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are facing off in the Fall Classic, and the Braves won Game 1 on Tuesday night. The Astros will try to even up the best-of-seven series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games.

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

mlb-bracket-1.png

2021 MLB postseason schedule

All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). 

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

World Series Game 1

ATL 6, HOU 2

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

World Series Game 2

Astros vs. Braves

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

World Series Game 3

Braves vs. Astros

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

World Series Game 4

Braves vs. Astros

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

World Series Game 5 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Astros

8:15 p.m.

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

World Series Game 6 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Braves

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

World Series Game 7 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Braves

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORE

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6, NYY 2

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)/SCORETV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 6, CHW 1

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Red Sox vs. Rays

TB 5, BOS 0

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 9, CHW 4

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

MIL 2, ATL 1

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Rays vs. Red Sox

BOS 14, TB 6

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Giants vs. Dodgers

SF 4, LAD 0

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Giants vs. Brewers

LAD 9, SF 2

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 4 (13)

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

CHW 12, HOU 6

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


ALDS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 5

FS1


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Giants

SF 1, LAD 0

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

ALDS Game 4

White Sox vs. Astros

HOU 10, CHW 1

FS1


NLDS Game 4

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 6, MIL 5

TBS


NLDS Game 4 

Dodgers vs. Giants

LAD 7, SF 2

TBS

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5 

Giants vs. Dodgers

LAD 2, SF 1

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORETV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

Astros vs. Red Sox

HOU 5, BOS 4

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

Astros vs. Red Sox

BOS 9, HOU 5

Fox and FS1


NLCS Game 1

Braves vs. Dodgers

ATL 3, LAD 2

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

Braves vs. Dodgers

ATL 5, LAD 4

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Astros

BOS 12, HOU 3

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Braves

LAD 6, ATL 5

TBS


ALCS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Astros

HOU 9, BOS 2

FS1

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 

Red Sox vs. Astros

HOU 9, BOS 1

FS1


NLCS Game 4

Dodgers vs. Braves

ATL 9, LAD 2

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5

Dodgers vs. Braves

LAD 11, ATL 2

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6

Astros vs. Red Sox

HOU 5, BOS 0

FS1

Sat., Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6

Braves vs. Dodgers

ATL 4, LAD 2

TBS

2021 World Series gear now available

The Braves and Astros will meet in the 2021 World Series. Show your love for your favorite team by shopping the all-new 2021 World Series gear, including Braves and Astros commemorative hats, shirts, hoodies, and more. Shop here now.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.