The 2021 World Series has arrived. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are facing off in the Fall Classic, and the Braves won Game 1 on Tuesday night. The Astros will try to even up the best-of-seven series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games.

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021 MLB postseason schedule

World Series (best-of-seven)



DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 World Series Game 1 ATL 6, HOU 2 8:09 p.m. Fox Weds., Oct. 27 World Series Game 2 Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Fri., Oct. 29 World Series Game 3 Braves vs. Astros 8:09 p.m. Fox Sat., Oct. 30 World Series Game 4 Braves vs. Astros 8:09 p.m. Fox Sun., Oct. 31 World Series Game 5 (if nec.) Braves vs. Astros 8:15 p.m. Fox Tues., Nov. 2 World Series Game 6 (if nec.) Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Weds., Nov. 3 World Series Game 7 (if nec.) Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

