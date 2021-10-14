2021-mlb-postseason-bracket-1.png
Five teams remain in the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs. Three of them have already secured spots in the LCS round: the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves. The last spot in postseason baseball's final four will be determined Thursday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants -- NL West rivals and MLB's top two teams during the regular season -- meet for a winner-take-all Game 5 at Oracle Park. The Dodgers forced Game 5 with a 7-2 win at home in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

The other three teams all won their series in four games. The Red Sox knocked off the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in their ALDS matchup; the Astros ousted the White Sox; and the Braves sent the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers home early thanks to Freddie Freeman's Game 4 home run off Josh Hader.

The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games last week

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021-mlb-postseason-bracket-braves.png

2021 MLB postseason schedule

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORE

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6, NYY 2

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)/SCORETV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 6, CHW 1

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Rays vs. Red Sox

TB 5, BOS 0

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 9, CHW 4

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

MIL 2, ATL 1

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Rays vs. Red Sox

BOS 14, TB 6

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Giants vs. Dodgers

SF 4, LAD 0

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Giants vs. Dodgers

LAD 9, SF 2

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 4 (13)

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

CHW 12, HOU 6

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


ALDS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 5

FS1


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Giants 

SF 1, LAD 0

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

ALDS Game 4

White Sox vs. Astros

HOU 10, CHW 1

FS1

NLDS Game 4 

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 5, MIL 4

TBS


NLDS Game 4 

Dodgers vs. Giants

LAD 7, SF 2

TBS

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5

Giants vs. Dodgers

9:07 p.m.

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

Astros vs. Red Sox

8:07 p.m.

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

Astros vs. Red Sox

4:20 p.m.

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 1

Braves vs. TBD 

8:07 p.m.

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

Braves vs. TBD

TBA

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Astros

8:07 p.m.

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Astros

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)

Red Sox vs. Astros

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Red Sox

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Red Sox

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

