The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is here. This year's playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. For a reminder on how the rounds typically work, here's a quick refresher:

Wild Card Game: Winner advances

Division Series (two per league): Best-of-five series

Championship Series: Best-of-seven series

World Series: Best-of-seven series

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with -- what else -- the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

2021 MLB postseason schedule

All games on the ESPN networks, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Thurs., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 1 Astros vs. White Sox 4:07 p.m. FS1

ALDS Game 1 Red Sox vs. Rays 8:07 p.m. FS1 Fri., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 2 Astros vs. White Sox 2:07 p.m. MLB Network

NLDS Game 1 Brewers vs. Braves 4:37 p.m. TBS

ALDS Game 2 Red Sox vs. Rays 7:02 p.m. FS1

NLDS Game 1 Dodgers vs. Giants 9:37 p.m. TBS Sat., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 2 Brewers vs. Braves 5:07 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 2 Dodgers vs. Giants 9:07 p.m. TBS Sun., Oct. 10 ALDS Game 3 Rays vs. Red Sox 4:07 p.m. MLB Network

ALDS Game 3 White Sox vs. Astros 8:07 p.m. FS1 Mon., Oct. 11 ALDS Game 4 (if nec.) Rays vs. Red Sox TBA FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS Game 4 (if nec.) White Sox vs. Astros TBA FS1 or MLB Network

NLDS Game 3 Braves vs. Brewers TBA TBS

NLDS Game 3 Giants vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Tues., Oct. 12 NLDS Game 4 (if nec.) Braves vs. Brewers TBA TBS

NLDS Game 4 (if nec.) Giants vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 13 ALDS Game 5 (if nec.) Astros vs. White Sox TBA FS1

ALDS Game 5 (if nec.) Red Sox vs. Rays TBA FS1 Thurs., Oct 14 NLDS Game 5 (if nec.) Brewers vs. Braves TBA TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if nec.) Dodgers vs. Giants TBA TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 4 TBD TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

2021 MLB postseason gear now available

The 2021 MLB Playoffs start Oct. 5 and 6 with the AL and NL Wild Card games. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.