2021-mlb-postseason-bracket-1.png
The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is here. This year's playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. For a reminder on how the rounds typically work, here's a quick refresher:

  • Wild Card Game: Winner advances
  • Division Series (two per league): Best-of-five series
  • Championship Series: Best-of-seven series
  • World Series: Best-of-seven series

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with -- what else -- the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021-mlb-postseason-bracket-2.png
2021 MLB postseason schedule

All games on the ESPN networks, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). 

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6, NYY 2

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

4:07 p.m.

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Red Sox vs. Rays

8:07 p.m.

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

2:07 p.m.

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

4:37 p.m.

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Red Sox vs. Rays

7:02 p.m.

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Dodgers vs. Giants

9:37 p.m.

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

5:07 p.m.

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Dodgers vs. Giants

9:07 p.m.

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Rays vs. Red Sox

4:07 p.m.

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

8:07 p.m.

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Rays vs. Red Sox

TBA

FS1 or MLB Network


ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)

White Sox vs. Astros

TBA

FS1 or MLB Network


NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

TBA

TBS


NLDS Game 3

Giants vs. Dodgers

TBA

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Brewers

TBA

TBS


NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Giants vs. Dodgers

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Astros vs. White Sox

TBA

FS1


ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Red Sox vs. Rays

TBA

FS1

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Brewers vs. Braves

TBA

TBS


NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Dodgers vs. Giants

TBA

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

