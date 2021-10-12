The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is heating up, and seven teams are still battling for this year's World Series title. The Boston Red Sox became the first team to win a League Division Series, as they ousted the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 on Monday night. The Houston Astros will attempt to join the Red Sox in the ALCS as they try to close out the White Sox in Game 4 on Tuesday (Monday's originally scheduled game was rained out). In the National League, the Dodgers and Giants are battling in Game 3 Monday night, and the Atlanta Braves took a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the day.
The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games last week
So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.
2021 MLB playoff bracket
2021 MLB postseason schedule
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red Sox (AL)
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1
Astros vs. White Sox
FS1
ALDS Game 1
Rays vs. Red Sox
FS1
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2
Astros vs. White Sox
MLB Network
NLDS Game 1
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
ALDS Game 2
Rays vs. Red Sox
FS1
NLDS Game 1
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
NLDS Game 2
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Rays
MLB Network
ALDS Game 3
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Mon., Oct. 11
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Brewers
ATL 3, MIL 0
TBS
ALDS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Rays
BOS 6, TB 5
FS1
NLDS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Giants
9:37 p.m.
TBS
|Tues., Oct. 12
ALDS Game 4
White Sox vs. Astros
2:07 p.m.
FS1
NLDS Game 4
Braves vs. Brewers
5:07 p.m.
TBS
NLDS Game 4
Dodgers vs. Giants
9:07 p.m.
TBS
|Weds., Oct. 13
ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Astros vs. White Sox
8:07 p.m.
FS1
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Brewers vs. Braves
5:07 p.m.
TBS
NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Giants vs. Dodgers
9:07 p.m.
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
ALCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
FS1
NLCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
NLCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sat., Oct. 23
ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
Game 3
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
Game 4
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
