The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is heating up, and seven teams are still battling for this year's World Series title. The Boston Red Sox became the first team to win a League Division Series, as they ousted the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 on Monday night. The Houston Astros will attempt to join the Red Sox in the ALCS as they try to close out the White Sox in Game 4 on Tuesday (Monday's originally scheduled game was rained out). In the National League, the Dodgers and Giants are battling in Game 3 Monday night, and the Atlanta Braves took a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the day.

The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games last week

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021 MLB postseason schedule

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 4 TBD TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

