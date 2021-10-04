The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason field is set. This year's playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fanless games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. For a reminder on how the rounds typically work, here's a quick refresher:

Wild Card Game: winner advances

Division Series (two per league): best-of-five series

Championship Series: best-of-seven series

World Series: best-of-seven series

The Yankees and Red Sox clinched the final two spots in the playoff field on Sunday, fending off the Blue Jays and Mariners and denying fans the chaos of a Game 163 tiebreaker on Monday. The Giants also clinched the NL West on the regular season's final day, sending the Dodgers to the NL Wild Card Game in the process.

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, beginning with the Wild Card Game, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with -- what else -- the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021 MLB postseason schedule

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP START TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red sox (AL) 8:08 p.m. ESPN Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) 8:10 p.m. TBS

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP START TIME (ET) TV Thurs., Oct. 7 ALDS A Game 1 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 1 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN Fri., Oct. 8 ALDS A Game 2 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 2 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN

NLDS A Game 1 TBD TBA TBS

NLDS B Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 9 NLDS A Game 2 TBD TBA TBS

NLDS B Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 10 ALDS A Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 or MLB

ALDS B Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 or MLB Mon., Oct. 11 ALDS A Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN

NLDS A Game 3 TBD TBA TBS

NLDS B Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Tues., Oct. 12 NLDS A Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

NLDS B Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 13 ALDS A Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1

ALDS B Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 Thurs., Oct 14 NLDS A Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)



DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP START TIME (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 4 TBD TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)