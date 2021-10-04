The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason field is set. This year's playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fanless games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. For a reminder on how the rounds typically work, here's a quick refresher:
- Wild Card Game: winner advances
- Division Series (two per league): best-of-five series
- Championship Series: best-of-seven series
- World Series: best-of-seven series
The Yankees and Red Sox clinched the final two spots in the playoff field on Sunday, fending off the Blue Jays and Mariners and denying fans the chaos of a Game 163 tiebreaker on Monday. The Giants also clinched the NL West on the regular season's final day, sending the Dodgers to the NL Wild Card Game in the process.
So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, beginning with the Wild Card Game, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with -- what else -- the 2021 World Series.
2021 MLB playoff bracket
2021 MLB postseason schedule
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|START TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red sox (AL)
8:08 p.m.
ESPN
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
8:10 p.m.
TBS
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|START TIME (ET)
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS A Game 1
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
ALDS B Game 1
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS A Game 2
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
ALDS B Game 2
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
NLDS A Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS A Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS A Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLB
ALDS B Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLB
Mon., Oct. 11
ALDS A Game 4 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
ALDS B Game 4 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
NLDS A Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
Tues., Oct. 12
NLDS A Game 4 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 4 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 13
ALDS A Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
ALDS B Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS A Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|START TIME (ET)
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
ALCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
FS1
NLCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
NLCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sat., Oct. 23
ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|START TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
Game 3
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
Game 4
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox