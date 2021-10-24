The Atlanta Braves are set to square off against the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series. The Braves knocked out the defending champion Dodgers on Saturday night in Game 6 of the NLCS to advance to the Fall Classic for the first time since 1999. In the American League, the Astros took down the Boston Red Sox in six games to win the AL pennant for the third time in five years. The Braves-Astros World Series will get started Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games.

So what does the MLB playoff bracket look like? Below you'll find the schedule and the results for all the rounds as they play out, extending through the League Division and Championship Series, and concluding with the 2021 World Series.

2021 MLB playoff bracket

2021 MLB postseason schedule

All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 Braves vs. Astros 8:09 p.m. Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 Braves vs. Astros 8:09 p.m. Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) Braves vs. Astros 8:15 p.m. Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

