The Atlanta Braves look to close out the Milwaukee Brewers in their 2021 National League Division Series when they meet in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon. The Braves (88-73), who won the NL East title, have held the Brewers (95-67) to just two runs in the three games, including back-to-back 3-0 shutouts in Games 2 and 3. Milwaukee, winners of the NL Central, has struggled at the plate most of the season, finishing 27th in MLB with a .233 team batting average. The Brewers are batting .176 this series. Atlanta will send Game 1 starter Charlie Morton back to the mound on short rest, while Milwaukee will start lefty Eric Lauer.

First pitch in this 2021 MLB playoffs game from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 5:07 p.m. ET. Atlanta has dominated the all-time series 92-67, including a 49-32 mark in games played at home. Atlanta is a -153 favorite (risk $153 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Brewers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.



Here are several MLB playoffs odds and trends for Braves vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Braves money line: Milwaukee +143, Atlanta -153

Brewers vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+140)

Brewers vs. Braves over-under: 8 runs

MIL: The Brewers are just 21-27 (.438) all-time in the postseason

ATL: The Braves are making their seventh postseason appearance since 2010

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta's pitching has been masterful with a staff ERA of 0.69 in the series with six walks and 33 strikeouts. The Brewers are 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Offensively, the Braves have had several players step up, including second baseman Ozzie Albies, who has hits in 14 of the last 16 games. He has five multi-hit games in that span. In 19 career regular-season games against Milwaukee, he is hitting .342 with seven doubles, one triple, two homers and five RBIs.

Third baseman Austin Riley has had a solid series, batting .333, including a 2-for-4 performance and a home run in a 3-0 Game 2 victory at Milwaukee. Riley is riding a four-game hitting streak. During the regular season, he hit .303 with 33 homers, 107 RBIs and 91 runs scored. He has hit Milwaukee well. In six games against the Brewers this season, Riley batted .350 with a homer and five RBIs.

Why you should back the Brewers

Although Milwaukee has struggled mightily at the plate this series, they have had some bright moments, including by infielder Luis Urias, who is hitting .286 in the series. In the Game 2 loss to the Braves, Urias was 2-for-4. He ended the regular season on a bit of a roll and has hits in three of the last five games. For the season, he hit .249 with 23 homers and 75 RBIs with 77 runs scored.

Shortstop Willy Adames has also been a big part of the Brewers' success this season. Since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in May, Adames batted .285 with 26 doubles, 20 homers and 58 RBIs in 99 games. He enters Game 4 with a six-game hitting streak, including a 2-for-4 performance on Monday afternoon. In eight career regular-season games vs. the Braves, Adames is hitting .290 with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs. He has also walked three times with one stolen base.

How to make Braves vs. Brewers picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting nine combined runs.

