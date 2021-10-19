Of the 87 teams that lost the first two contests of a best-of-seven MLB playoff series, only 14 have come back to win the set. Four of those series victories have been recorded by the Dodgers, with one taking place when the franchise still was located in Brooklyn. Los Angeles most recently accomplished the feat in last year's National League Championship Series and hopes to do so on the same stage again this postseason, beginning with Game 3 at home against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The Dodgers, who rallied from 2-0 deficits in the World Series in 1955, 1965 and 1981, lost the first two games of the 2020 NLCS to Atlanta and also trailed 3-1 before winning the series in seven.

Dodgers vs. Braves money line: Los Angeles -177, Atlanta +162

Dodgers vs. Braves run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+120)

Dodgers vs. Braves over-under: 7.5 runs

LAD: The Dodgers have won nine straight home games against Atlanta

ATL: The Braves have won eight of their last 10 road contests dating back to the regular season



Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles went just 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position over the first two games of the series, and many of its top hitters have struggled at the plate during the 2021 MLB playoffs. But one player who has been a threat every time he's stepped into the batter's box is Mookie Betts, who has gone 12-for-31 in the playoffs and scored four runs while driving in four others. The 29-year-old former American League MVP, who also has recorded four stolen bases, certainly is capable of coming up big when needed the most as he went 4-for-4, swiped a bag and scored a run in the Dodgers' 2-1 triumph over San Francisco in Game 5 of the NL Division Series.

Will Smith also has been swinging the bat well this postseason, going 8-for-27 with three homers and four RBIs while also drawing seven walks -- with two of his three free passes in Game 2 being intentional. Chris Taylor leads Los Angeles with six RBIs and has had four of his six hits in the playoffs go for extra bases while Cody Bellinger also has notched six hits along with three RBIs and three steals. Corey Seager is batting just .219 after posting a .328 average with eight homers and 20 RBIs last postseason but may be on the verge of breaking out as he launched a two-run shot in the first inning of Game 2.

Why you should back the Braves

Late-game heroics have been coming regularly for Atlanta, as the team has scored the winning run in its last at-bat in each of the last three contests. After Freddie Freeman snapped a tie with a solo homer in the eighth inning of the Braves' 5-4 victory over Milwaukee in Game 4 of the NLDS, and Austin Riley gave them a 3-2 triumph in the NLCS opener with a walk-off RBI single, Eddie Rosario repeated the feat in Game 2 on Sunday for a 5-4 win. The hit capped a 4-for-5 performance by the 30-year-old Rosario, who is 5-for-9 in the series after going 6-for-17 with two homers and five RBI in five games against Los Angeles during the regular season.

Morton has had plenty of postseason success in his career as he is 7-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 14 starts and one relief appearance. The 37-year-old failed to notch a victory against Milwaukee in two NLDS starts, but was solid in the opener, allowing two runs and three hits in six innings. In two regular-season outings against Los Angeles, Morton picked up one victory while allowing three earned runs and registering 13 strikeouts over 11 frames.

