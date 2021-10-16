The Los Angeles Dodgers knocked off the San Francisco Giants in a five-game epic showdown during the National League Division Series. Following the team's Game 5 win, the Dodgers traveled to Georgia to begin a best-of-seven matchup against the Atlanta Braves. Game 1 of the 2021 NLCS arrives on Saturday evening at Truist Park. The Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, enjoying a rest advantage after wrapping up that series on Tuesday. Max Fried will start for Atlanta, while it'll be a bullpen game for Los Angeles with Corey Knebel opening.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists both teams at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds, while the over-under for total runs is set at eight.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department in 2018, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

In his last 293 MLB money-line picks, Bollman has gone 170-123, returning more than $5,200 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his MLB picks has seen huge returns.

Here are the MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Braves money line: Dodgers -105, Braves -105

Dodgers vs. Braves over-under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Braves run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+150)

LAD: The Dodgers are 50-34 in 2021 road games

ATL: The Braves are 44-38 In home games this season

Why you should back the Dodgers



Los Angeles led all of Major League Baseball in run differential (+269) this season, and the Dodgers just unseated the team with the best win-loss record in San Francisco. That speaks to the overall dominance of the Dodgers, with Los Angeles leading the National League in both runs scored (830) and runs allowed (561) this season. Offensively, the Dodgers are patient, leading the league with 613 walks, and they rank in the top five in home runs, on-base percentage, batting average and slugging percentage. Los Angeles has star power, headlined by Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, and the Dodgers had seven starters with at least an .832 OPS this season.

Los Angeles will led the league with a 3.01 ERA and allowed fewer hits than any NL team. That run prevention extended to the bullpen, with the Dodgers posting a 3.16 ERA with a reliever on the mound. The bullpen induced a ground ball 47.3 percent of the time, No. 2 in the NL, and the Dodgers relievers struck out 9.64 batters per nine innings this season.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta was a tremendous offensive team in 2021, finishing No. 3 in the National League in runs scored (790) and No. 2 in the National League in home runs (237). That power potential is intriguing, but the Braves can also feel confident with Fried on the mound in Game 1. Fried, a 27-year-old left-hander, enjoyed a very strong regular season showing, posting a 3.04 ERA across 165.2 innings.

Fried prompted an impressive and notable 51.8 percent ground ball rate with nearly four strikeouts for every walk issued. He was even better down the stretch, with a 1.74 ERA after the All-Star break, a 1.46 ERA in his final 11 regular season starts, and six shutout innings in the NLDS against Milwaukee. Fried owns a dazzling 2.43 career ERA in five postseason outings, and he won't be intimidated by the pressure-packed environment of the NLCS.

How to make Braves vs. Dodgers NLCS picks

Bollman is leaning under on the run total

So who wins Dodgers vs. Braves in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the money line a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the MLB expert who's brought in more than $5,200 to $100 players, and find out.