One of the quirks of Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field was on display in the bottom of the third inning in Game 1 of the Red Sox-Rays ALDS on Thursday night. Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz launched an absolute moonshot and, well, here you go:

Here are the ground rules on balls hitting the catwalks:

Batted ball that strikes either of the lower two catwalks (known as the 'C-Ring' and the 'D-Ring'), including any lights or suspended objects attached to either of those catwalks as well as any angled support rods that connect the 'C-Ring' to the masts that support the 'D-Ring' in fair territory: Home Run. Batted ball that strikes either of the upper catwalks (known as the 'A-Ring' and the 'B-Ring'), including the masts that support each of those catwalks as well as any angled support rods that connect the 'B-Ring' to the masts that support the 'C-Ring' in fair territory: In Play. If caught by fielder, batter is out and runners advance at own risk.

As noted on the FS1 broadcast, Cruz's shot hit the "C-Ring" in fair territory, so it's a home run.

That home run was the 18th in Cruz's career to come in the postseason. He's now tied for sixth on the all-time list. Here's the leaderboard.

1. Manny Ramirez: 29

2. Bernie Williams: 22

3. Derek Jeter: 20

4. George Springer, Albert Pujols: 19

6. Nelson Cruz, Jose Altuve, Reggie Jackson, Mickey Mantle: 18

If the Rays make a deep run, Cruz could conceivably get to second place. He'd have to have a record-breaking postseason in order to catch Ramirez, though.

There's more. Cruz is 41 years old. He's the second-oldest player ever to home in a playoff game after Julio Franco, who homered at age 43 in both the NLDS and NLCS in 2001 (via Matt Kelly of MLB.com).