The Houston Astros will look to regain the home-field advantage they lost in Saturday's defeat when they take on the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series on Monday. The Red Sox (92-70), who belted two grand slams in a 9-5 win in Game 2, are 20-15 against Houston at Fenway Park all-time, including a 2-2 postseason mark. The Astros (95-67), who won the AL West title, are coming off a 3-1 ALDS win over the Chicago White Sox. Boston defeated the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Game before ousting the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

First pitch from Boston is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time series 40-34. Boston is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Astros vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the 2021 MLB playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the third week of the 2021 MLB playoffs with a 207-176 record on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning well over $600. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Astros and just released its coveted 2021 ALCS picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's ALCS picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting lines for Astros vs. Red Sox:

Astros vs. Red Sox money line: Houston +105, Boston -115

Astros vs. Red Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (+160)

Astros vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

HOU: The Astros are 4-0 in their last four games after allowing five runs or more in their previous game

BOS: The Red Sox are 6-0 in their last six postseason home games

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is expected to start left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA). Although he is 0-1 in the postseason, he is coming off a solid performance in a no-decision against Tampa Bay last Monday in a 6-5 victory, allowing just two earned runs on three hits in five innings of work. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. During the regular season, he was dominant at times, striking out 185 batters, while walking just 47.

The Red Sox offense hit Houston pitching hard in Game 2, including a 2-for-5 performance by designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who hit a first-inning grand slam. He is hitting .250 in the series and has hits in four of the last five games, including a four-hit performance at Tampa Bay on Oct. 8. He batted .286 during the regular season with 28 homers, 99 RBIs and 92 runs scored. In 42 career regular-season games against Houston, he is hitting .233, but has seven doubles, seven homers and 23 RBIs.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is expected to send right-hander Jose Urquidy (8-3, 3.62 ERA) to the mound. In 20 regular-season starts this season, he walked just 19 batters, while striking out 90. He has not pitched since facing Oakland on Oct. 3. In that game, he allowed just three earned runs on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out three. He won eight of his last nine decisions this season, the last coming in a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 21. In one career start against Boston, he picked up the win, allowing one run on three hits in six innings, walking one and striking out nine.

Shortstop Carlos Correa has been red hot in the postseason, with hits in five of six games. In Game 1 of the ALCS, he was 3-for-4 with a home run. He is 9-for-21 (.429) in the postseason with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs. During the regular season, Correa batted .279 with 26 homers, 92 RBIs and 104 runs scored. He has had a lot of success against Boston in 2021, batting .393 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

How to make Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting 10.4 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. Head to SportsLine to see its MLB picks.

So who wins Game 3 of Astros vs. Red Sox in the ALCS 2021? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SpotsLine now to see which side to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.