The Houston Astros will look to even the series when they take on the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of their 201 American League Championship Series on Tuesday. The Astros (95-67), who won the AL West Division, have been outscored 25-13 in the series. The Red Sox (90-72), who took second in the AL East, have been red hot this postseason. After taking out the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Game, the Red Sox outlasted the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays three games to one in the ALDS. After losing Game 1 in Houston, Boston has won the last two games, including a 12-3 triumph on Monday. The starting pitching matchup is Zack Greinke for Houston vs. Nick Pivetta for Boston.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Center fielder Kike Hernandez was 2-for-4 in Monday's win and is batting .615 in the series. He has a six-game hitting streak, going 17-for-29 (.586) with four doubles, five homers and nine RBIs during that stretch. He was 4-for-5 with a double and two home runs in Game 1. In nine games this season against Houston, he is batting .371 with four doubles, three homers and six RBIs.

Third baseman Christian Arroyo has also come up big when needed. He cracked a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning in Game 3 to give Boston an insurmountable 9-0 lead en route to the nine-run win on Monday. He has hits in all three games and is batting .273 in the series. He was key in the ALDS series win over Tampa Bay, going 3-for-5 with a double in Game 3 of that series.

Why you should back the Astros

Outfielder Kyle Tucker provided Houston's offense in Game 3 with a fourth-inning three-run home run. He is hitting .300 for the series, including a 2-for-4 performance in Game 2. He is 8-for-27 (.296) with two doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs this postseason. For the season, Tucker hit .294 with 30 homers, 92 RBIs and 83 runs scored. In nine career games against Boston, Tucker is 15-for-35 (.429) with seven doubles, one homer and 11 RBIs.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel has been red hot in the series, going 5-for-10 with a homer and three RBIs. He was 2-for-3 in Game 3 and has a four-game hitting streak this postseason. He has hit Boston hard this season, going 14-for-31 (.452) with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs in nine games. During the regular season, Gurriel batted .319 with 15 homers, 81 RBIs and 83 runs scored.

