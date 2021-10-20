The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will look to get a leg up in the American League Championship Series when they meet in a pivotal Game 5 matchup on Wednesday. Houston rallied for a run in the eighth and seven in the ninth for a 9-2 victory on Tuesday to even the series at 2-2. The Astros (95-67), who regained home-field advantage with the win, are looking to earn their third trip to the World Series in five years. The Red Sox (92-70), who have been red hot this postseason with six wins in nine games, are eyeing a fifth trip to the World Series since 2004.

First pitch from Boston is set for 5:08 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time series 41-35, including a 7-6 edge in the postseason. The Red Sox are a -121 favorite (risk $121 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Astros picks, be sure to see the 2021 MLB playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the third week of the 2021 MLB playoffs with a 207-176 record on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning well over $600. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Astros. Here are the MLB odds and betting lines for Astros vs. Red Sox:

Astros vs. Red Sox money line: Houston +110, Boston -121

Astros vs. Red Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (+150)

Astros vs. Red Sox over-under: 9.5 runs

HOU: The Astros are 11-5 in their last 16 playoff games as an underdog

BOS: The Red Sox are 6-1 in their last seven postseason games as a favorite

Why you should back the Red Sox



Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been red hot in the postseason and was Boston's lone bright spot in Game 4. Bogaerts finished 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. He is 5-for-18 (.278) in the series. In nine postseason games, he is 12-for-38 (.316) with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs. He is hitting .256 against Houston in 11 games this year, and is 57-for-185 (.308) in 47 career games against the Astros.

Also powering Boston is designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who is 4-for-14 (.286) in the series, including a first-inning grand slam in Game 2. He has hits in five of the last seven games, including a four-hit performance at Tampa Bay on Oct. 8. He batted .286 during the regular season with 28 homers, 99 RBIs and 92 runs scored. In 46 career games against Houston, he is hitting .237 with eight doubles, nine homers and 29 RBIs.

Why you should back the Astros

Outfielder Michael Brantley has been dominant this postseason with hits in seven of eight games, including three multi-hit performances. He helped fuel the Astros' seven-run ninth inning on Tuesday and was 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored. He finished the regular season with a .311 batting average with eight homers, 47 RBIs and 68 runs scored. Brantley has pounded Boston pitching throughout his career and is batting .319 against the Red Sox in 55 games, including 18 doubles, three homers and 27 RBIs.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel has been seeing the ball well in this series, going 6-for-14 (.429) with a homer and three RBIs. He has hit Boston hard this season, going 15-for-35 (.429) with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games. He was 2-for-3 in Game 3 and has a five-game hitting streak this postseason. During the regular season, Gurriel batted .319 with 15 homers, 81 RBIs and 83 runs scored.

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting 10.2 combined runs.

