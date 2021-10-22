The Houston Astros can advance to the World Series for the third time in five seasons when they take on the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the 2021 ALCS on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Behind starting pitching of Framber Valdez and the power of Yordan Alvarez, the Astros took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 9-1 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday. On Friday rookie Luis Garcia (0-1, 24.55 ERA) is expected to start for Houston. Meanwhile Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 10.50) will take the mound for Boston.

Astros vs. Red Sox money line: Houston -111, Boston +101

Astros vs. Red Sox run line: Houston -1.5 (+170)

Astros vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

HOU: Kyle Tucker is tied for the MLB lead in RBI in the playoffs (12)

BOS: Kike Hernandez leads all MLB players in the postseason in hits (19)



Why you should back the Astros

The Houston bats are hot heading into Game 6. In the last two games, the Astros have combined to score 18 runs on 23 hits. As a team, they hit .303 with a .393 on-base percentage and a .474 slugging percentage. Alvarez was the catalyst with five hits, including a home run in Game 5, and four RBI in the last two games.

In addition, Houston faces what could be a fatigued Eovaldi. The hard-throwing Boston righty came into a tied Game 4 on just two days' rest and gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in ⅔ of an inning. Though he threw just 24 pitches on what would normally have been his day to throw on the side, he doesn't enter Game 6 coming off his optimal routine.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston already rocked Garcia earlier in this series. In Game 2, the Red Sox clobbered Garcia for five runs and two hits, including a grand slam, and three walks in just one inning of work. He left that game with right knee discomfort, which puts his possible effectiveness in Game 6 in question. In two postseason starts this season, he has a 24.55 ERA.

In addition, Kike Hernandez has been on fire in the postseason. In his last eight games, the Boston centerfielder is batting .474, slugging .974 and has an OPS of 1.449. He has five home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored during that stretch.

