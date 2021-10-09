giants-dodgers-2.png
The 2021 MLB postseason is underway with the ALDS and NLDS in full swing. In the American League, the Houston Astros have a 2-0 series lead over the White Sox and will try to close out Chicago on Sunday. The other ALDS matchup between the Red Sox and Rays is tied, 1-1, after Boston's win on Friday. In the National League, the Brewers and the Giants notched Game 1 victories on Friday, but the Braves and Dodgers will attempt to even up their respective series on Saturday.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule.

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORE

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6, NYY 2

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)/SCORETV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 6, CHW 1

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Red Sox vs. Rays

TB 5, BOS 0

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 9, CHW 4

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

MIL 2, ATL 1

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Rays vs. Red Sox

BOS 14, TB 6

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Giants vs. Dodgers

SF 4, LAD 0

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

5:07 p.m.

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Giants vs. Brewers

9:07 p.m.

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Rays

4:07 p.m.

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

8:07 p.m.

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

1:07 p.m.

TBS


ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)

White Sox vs. Astros

3:37 p.m.

FS1


ALDS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Rays

7:07 p.m.

FS1


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Giants

9:37 p.m.

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Brewers

5:07 p.m.

TBS


NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Dodgers vs. Giants

9:07 p.m.

TBS

Weds., Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Rays vs. Red Sox

5:07 p.m.

FS1


ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Astros vs. White Sox

9:07 p.m.

FS1

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Brewers vs. Braves

5:07 p.m.

TBS


NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Giants vs. Dodgers

9:07 p.m.

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

