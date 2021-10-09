The 2021 MLB postseason is underway with the ALDS and NLDS in full swing. In the American League, the Houston Astros have a 2-0 series lead over the White Sox and will try to close out Chicago on Sunday. The other ALDS matchup between the Red Sox and Rays is tied, 1-1, after Boston's win on Friday. In the National League, the Brewers and the Giants notched Game 1 victories on Friday, but the Braves and Dodgers will attempt to even up their respective series on Saturday.
MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.
Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (try for free).
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red Sox (AL)
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1
Astros vs. White Sox
FS1
|
ALDS Game 1
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2
Astros vs. White Sox
MLB Network
|
NLDS Game 1
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
|
ALDS Game 2
Rays vs. Red Sox
FS1
|
NLDS Game 1
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2
Brewers vs. Braves
5:07 p.m.
TBS
|
NLDS Game 2
Giants vs. Brewers
9:07 p.m.
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Rays
4:07 p.m.
MLB Network
|
ALDS Game 3
White Sox vs. Astros
8:07 p.m.
FS1
Mon., Oct. 11
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Brewers
1:07 p.m.
TBS
ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)
White Sox vs. Astros
3:37 p.m.
FS1
|
ALDS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Rays
7:07 p.m.
FS1
|
NLDS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Giants
9:37 p.m.
TBS
Tues., Oct. 12
NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)
Braves vs. Brewers
5:07 p.m.
TBS
|
NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)
Dodgers vs. Giants
9:07 p.m.
TBS
Weds., Oct. 13
ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Rays vs. Red Sox
5:07 p.m.
FS1
|
ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Astros vs. White Sox
9:07 p.m.
FS1
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Brewers vs. Braves
5:07 p.m.
TBS
|
NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Giants vs. Dodgers
9:07 p.m.
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
|
NLCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
ALCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
FS1
|
NLCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
|
NLCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sat., Oct. 23
ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
|
NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
Game 3
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
Game 4
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
