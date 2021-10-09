The 2021 MLB postseason is underway with the ALDS and NLDS in full swing. In the American League, the Houston Astros have a 2-0 series lead over the White Sox and will try to close out Chicago on Sunday. The other ALDS matchup between the Red Sox and Rays is tied, 1-1, after Boston's win on Friday. In the National League, the Brewers and the Giants notched Game 1 victories on Friday, but the Braves and Dodgers will attempt to even up their respective series on Saturday.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP/SCORE TIME (ET)/SCORE TV Thurs., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 1 Astros vs. White Sox HOU 6, CHW 1 FS1

ALDS Game 1 Red Sox vs. Rays TB 5, BOS 0 FS1 Fri., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 2 Astros vs. White Sox HOU 9, CHW 4 MLB Network

NLDS Game 1 Brewers vs. Braves MIL 2, ATL 1 TBS

ALDS Game 2 Rays vs. Red Sox BOS 14, TB 6 FS1

NLDS Game 1 Giants vs. Dodgers SF 4, LAD 0 TBS Sat., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 2 Brewers vs. Braves 5:07 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 2 Giants vs. Brewers 9:07 p.m. TBS Sun., Oct. 10 ALDS Game 3 Red Sox vs. Rays 4:07 p.m. MLB Network

ALDS Game 3 White Sox vs. Astros 8:07 p.m. FS1 Mon., Oct. 11 NLDS Game 3 Braves vs. Brewers 1:07 p.m. TBS

ALDS Game 4 (if nec.) White Sox vs. Astros 3:37 p.m. FS1

ALDS Game 4 Red Sox vs. Rays 7:07 p.m. FS1

NLDS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Giants 9:37 p.m. TBS Tues., Oct. 12 NLDS Game 4 (if nec.) Braves vs. Brewers 5:07 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 4 (if nec.) Dodgers vs. Giants 9:07 p.m. TBS Weds., Oct. 13 ALDS Game 5 (if nec.) Rays vs. Red Sox 5:07 p.m. FS1

ALDS Game 5 (if nec.) Astros vs. White Sox 9:07 p.m. FS1 Thurs., Oct 14 NLDS Game 5 (if nec.) Brewers vs. Braves 5:07 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if nec.) Giants vs. Dodgers 9:07 p.m. TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 4 TBD TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

