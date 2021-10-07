The 2021 MLB postseason has arrived. The Red Sox eliminated the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston. The Dodgers, despite 106 wins, needed a Chris Taylor walk-off home run to knock off the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. The Rays, Astros, White Sox, Giants, Brewers and Braves round out the playoff field.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format, which means the return of the winner-take-all Wild Card Game. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on the ESPN networks, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Thurs., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 1 Astros vs. White Sox 4:07 p.m. FS1

ALDS Game 1 Red Sox vs. Rays 8:07 p.m. FS1 Fri., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 2 Astros vs. White Sox 2:07 p.m. MLB Network

NLDS Game 1 Brewers vs. Braves 4:37 p.m. TBS

ALDS Game 2 Red Sox vs. Rays 7:02 p.m. FS1

NLDS Game 1 Dodgers vs. Giants 9:37 p.m. TBS Sat., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 2 Brewers vs. Braves 5:07 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 2 Dodgers vs. Giants 9:07 p.m. TBS Sun., Oct. 10 ALDS Game 3 Rays vs. Red Sox 4:07 p.m. MLB Network

ALDS Game 3 White Sox vs. Astros 8:07 p.m. FS1 Mon., Oct. 11 ALDS Game 4 (if nec.) Rays vs. Red Sox TBA FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS Game 4 (if nec.) White Sox vs. Astros TBA FS1 or MLB Network

NLDS Game 3 Braves vs. Brewers TBA TBS

NLDS Game 3 Giants vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Tues., Oct. 12 NLDS Game 4 (if nec.) Braves vs. Brewers TBA TBS

NLDS Game 4 (if nec.) Giants vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 13 ALDS Game 5 (if nec.) Astros vs. White Sox TBA FS1

ALDS Game 5 (if nec.) Red Sox vs. Rays TBA FS1 Thurs., Oct 14 NLDS Game 5 (if nec.) Brewers vs. Braves TBA TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if nec.) Dodgers vs. Giants TBA TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1

NLCS Game 4 TBD TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

