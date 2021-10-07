The 2021 MLB postseason has arrived. The Red Sox eliminated the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston. The Dodgers, despite 106 wins, needed a Chris Taylor walk-off home run to knock off the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. The Rays, Astros, White Sox, Giants, Brewers and Braves round out the playoff field.
MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format, which means the return of the winner-take-all Wild Card Game. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.
Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule.
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red Sox (AL)
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1
Astros vs. White Sox
4:07 p.m.
FS1
|
ALDS Game 1
Red Sox vs. Rays
8:07 p.m.
FS1
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2
Astros vs. White Sox
2:07 p.m.
MLB Network
|
NLDS Game 1
Brewers vs. Braves
4:37 p.m.
TBS
|
ALDS Game 2
Red Sox vs. Rays
7:02 p.m.
FS1
|
NLDS Game 1
Dodgers vs. Giants
9:37 p.m.
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2
Brewers vs. Braves
5:07 p.m.
TBS
|
NLDS Game 2
Dodgers vs. Giants
9:07 p.m.
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3
Rays vs. Red Sox
4:07 p.m.
MLB Network
|
ALDS Game 3
White Sox vs. Astros
8:07 p.m.
FS1
Mon., Oct. 11
ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)
Rays vs. Red Sox
TBA
FS1 or MLB Network
|
ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)
White Sox vs. Astros
TBA
FS1 or MLB Network
|
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Brewers
TBA
TBS
|
NLDS Game 3
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
Tues., Oct. 12
NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)
Braves vs. Brewers
TBA
TBS
|
NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 13
ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Astros vs. White Sox
TBA
FS1
|
ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Red Sox vs. Rays
TBA
FS1
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Brewers vs. Braves
TBA
TBS
|
NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBA
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
|
NLCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
ALCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
FS1
|
NLCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
|
NLCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sat., Oct. 23
ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
|
NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
Game 3
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
Game 4
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
