The 2021 MLB postseason has arrived. The Red Sox eliminated the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston. The Dodgers, despite 106 wins, will have to face the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. The Rays, Astros, White Sox, Giants, Brewers and Braves round out the playoff field.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format, which means the return of the winner-take-all Wild Card Game. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on the ESPN networks, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6-2

ESPN

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

8:10 p.m.

TBS

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

4:07 p.m.

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Red Sox vs. Rays

8:07 p.m.

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

2:07 p.m.

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

4:37 p.m.

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Red Sox vs. Rays

7:02 p.m.

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Giants vs. TBD

9:37 p.m.

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

5:07 p.m.

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Giants vs. TBD

9:07 p.m.

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Rays vs. Red Sox

4:07 p.m.

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

8:07 p.m.

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Rays vs. Red Sox

TBA

FS1 or MLB Network


ALDS Game 4 (if nec.)

White Sox vs. Astros

TBA

FS1 or MLB Network


NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

TBA

TBS


NLDS Game 3

TBD vs. Giants

TBA

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Brewers

TBA

TBS


NLDS Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD vs. Giants

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Astros vs. White Sox

TBA

FS1


ALDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Red Sox vs. Rays

TBA

FS1

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Brewers vs. Braves

TBA

TBS


NLDS Game 5 (if nec.)

Giants vs. TBD

TBA

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

