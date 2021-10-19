The 2021 MLB postseason is down to just four teams, with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves battling in the LCS round. The Red Sox hold a 2-1 lead in their matchup vs. the Astros after sailing to a Game 3 win on Monday night at Fenway Park. In the NLCS, the Braves hold a 2-0 lead over the defending World Series champion Dodgers, with Atlanta pulling off back-to-back wins in walk-off fashion over the weekend. NLCS Game 3 and ALCS Game 4 are on Tuesday's playoff schedule.
MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records met in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS was a best-of-five, and the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
Astros vs. Red Sox
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
Astros vs. Red Sox
Fox and FS1
|
NLCS Game 1
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
NLCS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Braves
5:08 p.m.
TBS
|
ALCS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Astros
8:08 p.m.
FS1
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5
Red Sox vs. Astros
5:08 p.m.
FS1
|
NLCS Game 4
Dodgers vs. Braves
8:08 p.m.
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)
Dodgers vs. Braves
8:08 p.m.
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)
Astros vs. Red Sox
8:08 p.m.
FS1
Sat., Oct. 23
NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)
Braves vs. Dodgers
5:08 p.m.
TBS
ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)
Astros vs. Red Sox
8:08 p.m.
Fox and FS1
Sun., Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)
Braves vs. Dodgers
7:38 p.m.
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
Game 3
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
Game 4
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Completed rounds
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red Sox (AL)
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1
Astros vs. White Sox
FS1
ALDS Game 1
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2
Astros vs. White Sox
MLB Network
NLDS Game 1
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
ALDS Game 2
Rays vs. Red Sox
FS1
NLDS Game 1
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
NLDS Game 2
Giants vs. Brewers
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Rays
MLB Network
ALDS Game 3
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Mon., Oct. 11
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Brewers
TBS
ALDS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
NLDS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBS
|Tues., Oct. 12
ALDS Game 4
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
NLDS Game 4
Braves vs. Brewers
|ATL 6, MIL 5
TBS
NLDS Game 4
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBS
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS Game 5
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
