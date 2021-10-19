correaaltuve.jpg
The 2021 MLB postseason is down to just four teams, with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves battling in the LCS round. The Red Sox hold a 2-1 lead in their matchup vs. the Astros after sailing to a Game 3 win on Monday night at Fenway Park. In the NLCS, the Braves hold a 2-0 lead over the defending World Series champion Dodgers, with Atlanta pulling off back-to-back wins in walk-off fashion over the weekend. NLCS Game 3 and ALCS Game 4 are on Tuesday's playoff schedule.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records met in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS was a best-of-five, and the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORETV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

Astros vs. Red Sox

HOU 5, BOS 4

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

Astros vs. Red Sox

BOS 9, HOU 5

Fox and FS1


NLCS Game 1

Braves vs. Dodgers

ATL 3, LAD 2

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

Braves vs. Dodgers

ATL 5, LAD 4

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Astros

BOS 12, HOU 3

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Braves

5:08 p.m.

TBS


ALCS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Astros

8:08 p.m.

FS1

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 

Red Sox vs. Astros

5:08 p.m.

FS1


NLCS Game 4

Dodgers vs. Braves

8:08 p.m.

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

Dodgers vs. Braves

8:08 p.m.

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Red Sox

8:08 p.m.

FS1

Sat., Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Dodgers

5:08 p.m.

TBS


ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Red Sox

8:08 p.m.

Fox and FS1

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Dodgers

7:38 p.m.

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORE

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6, NYY 2

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)/SCORETV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 6, CHW 1

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Red Sox vs. Rays

TB 5, BOS 0

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 9, CHW 4

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

MIL 2, ATL 1

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Rays vs. Red Sox

BOS 14, TB 6

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Giants vs. Dodgers

SF 4, LAD 0

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Giants vs. Brewers

LAD 9, SF 2

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 4 (13)

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

CHW 12, HOU 6

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


ALDS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 5

FS1


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Giants

SF 1, LAD 0

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

ALDS Game 4

White Sox vs. Astros

HOU 10, CHW 1

FS1


NLDS Game 4

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 6, MIL 5

TBS


NLDS Game 4 

Dodgers vs. Giants

LAD 7, SF 2

TBS

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5 

Giants vs. Dodgers

LAD 2, SF 1

TBS

