The 2021 MLB postseason is down to just four teams, with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves battling in the LCS round. In the NLCS, the Braves hold a 2-0 lead over the defending World Series champion Dodgers, with Atlanta pulling off back-to-back wins in walk-off fashion over the weekend. The Red Sox hit two grand slams en route to an ALCS Game 2 win over the Astros on Saturday afternoon, tying their series at 1-1. ALCS Game 3 is scheduled for Monday night in Boston.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records met in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS was a best-of-five, and the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 Astros vs. Red Sox HOU 5, BOS 4 Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 Astros vs. Red Sox BOS 9, HOU 5 Fox and FS1

NLCS Game 1 Braves vs. Dodgers ATL 3, LAD 2 TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 Braves vs. Dodgers ATL 5, LAD 4 TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 Red Sox vs. Astros 8:07 p.m. FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 NLCS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Braves 5:08 p.m. TBS

ALCS Game 4 Red Sox vs. Astros 8:08 p.m. FS1 Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 Red Sox vs. Astros 5:08 p.m. FS1

NLCS Game 4 Dodgers vs. Braves 8:08 p.m. TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) Dodgers vs. Braves 8:08 p.m. TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) Astros vs. Red Sox 8:08 p.m. FS1 Sat., Oct. 23 NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) Braves vs. Dodgers 5:08 p.m. TBS

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) Astros vs. Red Sox 8:08 p.m. Fox and FS1 Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) Braves vs. Dodgers 7:38 p.m. TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

