The 2021 MLB postseason is in full swing, and we know our final four teams in this year's postseason field. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves both advanced to the LCS round on Tuesday, knocking out the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS starting on Friday. The Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of last year's NLCS. The Dodgers edged out the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (try for free).

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORE

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6, NYY 2

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)/SCORETV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 6, CHW 1

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Red Sox vs. Rays

TB 5, BOS 0

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 9, CHW 4

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

MIL 2, ATL 1

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Rays vs. Red Sox

BOS 14, TB 6

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Giants vs. Dodgers

SF 4, LAD 0

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Giants vs. Brewers

LAD 9, SF 2

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 4 (13)

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

CHW 12, HOU 6

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


ALDS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 5

FS1


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Giants

SF 1, LAD 0

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

ALDS Game 4

White Sox vs. Astros

HOU 10, CHW 1

FS1

NLDS Game 4

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 6, MIL 5

TBS


NLDS Game 4 

Dodgers vs. Giants

LAD 7, SF 2

TBS

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5 

Giants vs. Dodgers

LAD 2, SF 1

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

Astros vs. Red Sox

8:07 p.m.

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

Astros vs. Red Sox

4:20 p.m.

Fox and FS1


NLCS Game 1

Braves vs. Dodgers

8:07 p.m.

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

Braves vs. Dodgers

7:37 p.m.

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Astros

8:07 p.m.

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Astros

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 3

Braves vs. Dodgers

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)

Red Sox vs. Astros

TBA

FS1


NLCS Game 4

Braves vs. Dodgers

TBA

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Dodgers

TBA

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Red Sox

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Red Sox

TBA

Fox or FS1


NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Dodgers

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Dodgers

TBA

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

