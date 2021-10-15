The 2021 MLB postseason is in full swing, and we know our final four teams in this year's postseason field. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves both advanced to the LCS round on Tuesday, knocking out the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS starting on Friday. The Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of last year's NLCS. The Dodgers edged out the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 Astros vs. Red Sox 8:07 p.m. Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 Astros vs. Red Sox 4:20 p.m. Fox and FS1

NLCS Game 1 Braves vs. Dodgers 8:07 p.m. TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 Braves vs. Dodgers 7:37 p.m. TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 Red Sox vs. Astros 8:07 p.m. FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 Red Sox vs. Astros TBA FS1

NLCS Game 3 Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) Red Sox vs. Astros TBA FS1

NLCS Game 4 Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) Astros vs. Red Sox TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) Astros vs. Red Sox TBA Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) Braves vs. Dodgers TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

