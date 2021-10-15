The 2021 MLB postseason is in full swing, and we know our final four teams in this year's postseason field. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves both advanced to the LCS round on Tuesday, knocking out the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS starting on Friday. The Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of last year's NLCS. The Dodgers edged out the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS.
MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.
Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (try for free).
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red Sox (AL)
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1
Astros vs. White Sox
FS1
|
ALDS Game 1
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2
Astros vs. White Sox
MLB Network
|
NLDS Game 1
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
|
ALDS Game 2
Rays vs. Red Sox
FS1
|
NLDS Game 1
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
|
NLDS Game 2
Giants vs. Brewers
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Rays
MLB Network
|
ALDS Game 3
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Mon., Oct. 11
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Brewers
TBS
ALDS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
|
NLDS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBS
|Tues., Oct. 12
ALDS Game 4
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
NLDS Game 4
Braves vs. Brewers
|ATL 6, MIL 5
TBS
|
NLDS Game 4
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBS
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS Game 5
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
Astros vs. Red Sox
8:07 p.m.
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
Astros vs. Red Sox
4:20 p.m.
Fox and FS1
|
NLCS Game 1
Braves vs. Dodgers
8:07 p.m.
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
Braves vs. Dodgers
7:37 p.m.
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Astros
8:07 p.m.
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
ALCS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Astros
TBA
FS1
|
NLCS Game 3
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)
Red Sox vs. Astros
TBA
FS1
|
NLCS Game 4
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)
Astros vs. Red Sox
TBA
TBS
Sat., Oct. 23
ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)
Astros vs. Red Sox
TBA
Fox or FS1
|
NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
Game 3
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
Game 4
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
