The New York Yankees have made three previous appearances in the American League Wild Card Game, losing to Houston in 2015 before defeating Minnesota in 2017 and Oakland the following year. New York hosted all three of those contests but won't have that advantage Tuesday, when the Yankees visit the rival Boston Red Sox. By going 10-9 in the 2021 season series, the Red Sox earned the right to have the game take place on their field. But the Yankees have the momentum as they won the final six meetings between the AL East rivals, including three at Fenway Park less than two weeks ago.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -135, Boston +125

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: New York -1.5 (+125)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 8 runs

NYY: The Yankees are 8-0 in their last eight games following an off-day

BOS: The Red Sox are 8-1 in their last nine playoff games as underdogs



Why you should back the Yankees

Having to face Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton back-to-back would make any pitcher nervous, as the sluggers combined for 74 home runs and 195 RBIs this season. Judge led New York with 39 and 98, respectively, which were his highest totals since he recorded 52 and 114 in 2017 en route to the AL Rookie of the Year Award. The 29-year-old has hit safely in six of his last seven contests while driving in eight runs over that span.

Stanton had trouble endearing himself to Yankees fans during his first three seasons in the Bronx but earned their respect in the playoffs last year, when he batted .308 with team highs of six home runs and 13 RBIs. A two-time home run champion and former MVP in the National League, the 31-year-old had a monster series in New York's last series at Fenway, going 7-for-12 with four homers and 10 RBIs in the three-game sweep. Gleyber Torres went deep four times and drove in 13 runs in 16 games against Boston this year while Gio Urshela is hitting .305 with six blasts and 27 RBIs in 46 career contests versus the Red Sox.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Prior to his last outing against New York, Eovaldi pitched extremely well in five turns versus the club this season. In those five meetings, the 31-year-old right-hander went 2-1, allowing just seven earned runs and issuing only two walks over 31 ⅓ innings while recording 34 strikeouts. Eovaldi bounced back from the rough outing against the Yankees by scattering four hits and fanning seven batters in six scoreless frames en route to victory at Baltimore on Friday.

Rafael Devers had a tremendous 2021 regular season as he led the Red Sox with a career-high 38 home runs and 113 RBI, two shy of his personal best. The 24-year-old Dominican third baseman finished strong as he belted a solo homer at Washington on Saturday before finishing 4-for-5 with two blasts and four RBI in the season finale, launching a two-run shot in the ninth to snap a tie and give Boston a 7-5 victory after it trailed by four runs after five innings. Devers was productive against the Yankees this year, recording five homers and 18 RBI in 19 games.

