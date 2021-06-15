This year's NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament began with 64 teams, and now the field has been whittled down to eight. Those final eight teams will head to Omaha for the 2021 Men's College World Series.

Thanks to Covid-19 the Men's College World Series wasn't held last year, which means Vanderbilt, winner of the 2019 tournament, will be in Omaha as the defending champions. As dominating absences go, Arkansas, the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament and the consensus best team in the country during the regular season, won't be there -- NC State upset them in the Fayetteville super regional.

Now let's have a look at the teams who will be a part of the 2021 College World Series in Omaha -- i.e., the last eight teams left standing. Below you'll find each team listed with their conference, their 2021 record, their pre-tournament ranking in the D1Baseball.com poll, the number of College World Series appearances in program history (counting 2021), and the number of national championships in program history. Now for college baseball's version of the Elite Eight:

Tennessee

Conference: SEC

Record: 50-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 2

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 0

Texas

Conference: Big 12

Record: 47-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 3

Men's College World Series appearances: 37

National Championships: 6

Vanderbilt

Conference: SEC

Record: 45-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 4

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 2

Arizona

Conference: Pac-12

Record: 45-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 5

Men's College World Series appearances: 18

National Championships: 4

Stanford

Conference: Pac-12

Record: 38-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 7

Men's College World Series appearances: 17

National Championships: 2

Mississippi State

Conference: SEC

Record: 45-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 11

Men's College World Series appearances: 12

National Championships: 0

NC State

Conference: ACC

Record: 35-18

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 16

Men's College World Series appearances: 3

National Championships: 0

Virginia

Conference: ACC

Record: 35-25

Pre-tournament ranking: Unranked

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 1

The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, the slates are wiped clean, and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

College World Series schedule

The opening round games of the College World Series take place on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. The Saturday opening round games will be broadcast on ESPN, and the Sunday opening round games will be on ESPN2. best-of-three Men's College World Series Finals gets underway on Monday, June 28. You can stream every game on ESPN or ESPN2 via fuboTV (Try for free).

Here are those opening round pairings: