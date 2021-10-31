The Houston Astros face a win-or-go-home scenario on Sunday evening. The Astros take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the 2021 World Series, with Houston facing a 3-1 deficit. After winning Game 2 at home, the Astros have lost the last two games at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves rode impressive pitching to a Game 4 win, putting the team in a position to win the World Series for the first time since 1995.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department in 2018, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

Astros vs. Braves money line: Astros -121, Braves +110

Astros vs. Braves over-under: 8.5 runs

Astros vs. Braves run line: Braves +1.5 (-160)

HOU: The Astros are 47-41 in 2021 road games

ATL: The Braves are 49-38 in home games this season

Why you should back the Astros



While the Braves aim to navigate a second consecutive bullpen game, the Astros have a trusted starter on the hill. Framber Valdez flashed sky-high upside when he threw eight innings of one-run ball against the Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS. Beyond that effort, Valdez put together a 3.14 ERA in 22 starts during the regular season. The 27-year-old limited right-handed hitters to a .626 OPS this season, and even after a shaky start against Atlanta earlier in the series, Valdez projects to be effective.

Houston's offense has also scuffled when compared to regular season performance, but the Astros are the best offense in baseball on paper. The Astros led the league in runs, hits, batting average and on-base percentage this season, and Houston's strikeout rate (second-lowest in the American League) paints a favorable picture in a high-stress environment in which the Astros must win or face elimination.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta's offense has carried the team for long stretches this season, and the Braves have received world-class contributions from Eddie Rosario in the playoffs. Rosario sports a .426/.475/.685 slash line in 14 playoff games, adding to his offensive contributions with some big plays in the field, but it is the run prevention of the Braves that is currently leading the way. Atlanta's bullpen has been thoroughly dominant, posting a 2.89 ERA in the postseason with 74 strikeouts in 65.1 innings. The numbers are even better when isolating only the top relievers for the Braves, and they will lean on their elite group in Game 4.

Opponents are hitting just .221 against Atlanta's relievers in the playoffs, with closer Will Smith throwing 10 scoreless innings with six saves. In front of him, Tyler Matzek has dominated in high-leverage situations, posting a 1.98 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. From there, AJ Minter continues his playoff dominance from the 2020 season, generating 16 strikeouts in 11 innings and posting a sparkling 0.82 ERA against quality competition.

