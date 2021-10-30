Game 4 of the 2021 World Series is set for Saturday as the Houston Astros try to tie the best-of-seven series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. The Braves lead the series by a count of 2-1 after taking Game 3 at home on Friday. That win in Game 3 was largely owing to seven no-hit innings from Atlanta starter Ian Anderson and a pair of relievers. Atlanta will turn to a bullpen game in Game 4, while the Astros will see how many innings they can get from veteran righty Zack Greinke.

In this one, the Astros will be looking to tie up the series again, while the Braves will be seeking a commanding 3-1 lead. Now here's how you can watch Saturday night's game.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30 | Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: HOU -105; ATL -105; O/U: 8.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16 ERA) vs. LHP Dylan Lee (0-0, 9.00 ERA in 2 games)

Preview

Greinke, who in essence has replaced the injured Lance McCullers Jr. in the postseason rotation, draws the start for Houston. This could be a prelude to a bullpen game, but manager Dusty Baker on Friday night suggested that he'd ride Greinke as long as he can in Game 4. In Greinke's previous two starts this postseason, he lasted one inning and 1 1/3 innings, respectively.

On the other side, Braves manager Brian Snitker will go with a bullpen game. Lefty Dylan Lee was named his opener. Lee, 27, has made two appearances so far this postseason, allowing three hits over 2 2/3 innings. Lee spent most of the year at Triple-A, and did not make his MLB debut until the final series of the regular season. The Atlanta bullpen has been used heavily this postseason, and Game 4 will of course be no exception.

Prediction

The Astros even the series, as they win this battle of the bullpens. That's because of their superior depth in the pen and the fact that Baker's relievers may be a bit fresher at the moment.

Pick: Astros 5, Braves 3

