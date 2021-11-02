The Houston Astros avoided elimination with a 9-5 win on Sunday evening. After a day off for travel, the 2021 World Series will reconvene at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 on Tuesday. The Astros trail the Braves by a 3-2 margin in the best-of-seven matchup. Max Fried takes the ball for Atlanta in Game 6, with Luis Garcia scheduled to start for Houston.

First pitch is at 8:09 p.m. ET in Houston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Braves vs. Astros odds. There are also plenty of 2021 World Series props to consider. Before making any Astros vs. Braves picks or MLB predictions for the World Series 2021, you need to see what SportsLine's No. 1 MLB expert John Bollman has to say.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department in 2018, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

In his last 324 MLB picks, Bollman has gone 190-133-1, returning more than $6,200. Anyone who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Bollman has set his sights on Game 6 of the Astros vs. Braves World Series 2021 matchup and revealed his coveted MLB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his all of his World Series picks and analysis. Here are several MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Braves vs. Astros:

Braves vs. Astros money line: Astros -130, Braves +120

Braves vs. Astros over-under: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+150)

Atlanta: The Braves are 49-39 in 2021 road games

Houston: The Astros are 56-32 in 2021 home games

Why you should back the Braves



Atlanta's run prevention has been lights-out in the playoffs, even after a hiccup in Game 5 against the Astros. The Braves have a tremendous bullpen, and Atlanta's relievers have been front and center in the playoffs. The team's bullpen has a 3.24 ERA in the postseason and a sparkling 1.61 ERA in the series, and there are stars in the relief corps. Will Smith is the team's closer, and he has 10 scoreless playoff appearances. Tyler Matzek has been the team's extinguisher, posting a 1.98 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.

Elsewhere, AJ Minter and Luke Jackson have impressive profiles, and the Braves should benefit from the day off on Monday. To start the game, Fried is the best healthy starting pitcher for either team, headlined by a 3.04 ERA for the season and a 1.74 ERA after the All-Star break. Opponents posted a hideous .492 OPS against Fried in his final 11 regular season starts, and the Braves can be aggressive in leaning on his talent.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston's offense is devastating, and the Astros flashed that potency in Game 5. The Astros put up nine runs against the Braves on Sunday, and they led all of Major League Baseball in runs, hits, batting average, on-base percentage and weighted runs created during the regular season. Houston has teed off on left-handed pitchers, posting an OPS of .816 in the playoffs, and the Astros are set to face a selection of southpaws from Atlanta in this game.

On the mound, Garcia posted a 3.30 ERA with more than three strikeouts for every walk during the regular season, and Houston's bullpen is pitching well. Astros relievers have a combined 2.85 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 75.2 innings during the playoffs, and Houston's bullpen has been even better in this series with a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 innings.

How to make Braves vs. Astros picks

Bollman is going over (1.5) on total bases for Freddie Freeman and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the money line. He's also locked in several other strong 2021 World Series prop bets, including one that returns 3-1. You can only see his MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Astros in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the money line a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Braves vs. Astros you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the expert that has crushed his MLB picks, and find out.