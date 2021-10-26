The 2021 World Series is here. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are the two teams remaining in the MLB playoffs, and they will begin the best-of-seven World Series on Tuesday night in Houston. The AL West champion Astros took out the White Sox and Red Sox in the playoffs to reach the World Series. It's Houston's third trip in five years to the Fall Classic, and the Astros are looking for their first title since 2017. The Braves, meanwhile, won the NL pennant for the first time since 1999. Atlanta ousted the Brewers and Dodgers to reach the World Series and the Braves are playing for their first championship since 1995.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they went back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advanced directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records met in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS was a best-of-five, and the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (try for free).

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 World Series Game 1 Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Weds., Oct. 27 World Series Game 2 Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Fri., Oct. 29 World Series Game 3 Braves vs. Astros 8:09 p.m. Fox Sat., Oct. 30 World Series Game 4 Braves vs. Astros 8:09 p.m. Fox Sun., Oct. 31 World Series Game 5 (if nec.) Braves vs. Astros 8:15 p.m. Fox Tues., Nov. 2 World Series Game 6 (if nec.) Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Weds., Nov. 3 World Series Game 7 (if nec.) Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

2021 World Series gear now available

The Braves and Astros will meet in the 2021 World Series. Show your love for your favorite team by shopping the all-new 2021 World Series gear, including Braves and Astros commemorative hats, shirts, hoodies, and more. Shop here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.